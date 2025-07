A FINE GAEL senator has said that GAA county boards across the country should gift newborns with a club jersey, following an initiative being carried out by Bologna FC.

The initiative promotes “club community spirit” from a young age, said Senator Eileen Lynch.

“Bologna FC, in partnership with their local government, provides free jerseys to all babies born in Bologna, before they even leave the hospital. The Italian team provides the jerseys in club-coloured boxes to parents of newborns throughout the city,” she said.

She encouraged Cork GAA and other clubs to consider the proposal.

Do you think GAA county boards in Ireland should gift newborns with a club jersey?