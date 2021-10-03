Poll: Have you broken out the Halloween decorations yet?

IT’S STILL A few weeks away but after the 18 months we’ve just had you may be tempted to break out the Halloween decorations early.

Or perhaps you never put any up.

But cobwebs, ghouls and goblins, a scary pumpkin, there’s plenty of inspiration around at the moment as more and more people gear up for the 31st.

Today, we want to know: Have you broken out the Halloween decorations yet?

