Have you cut down your car journeys because of the cost of fuel?

THE COST OF petrol has hit the €2 per litre mark on some forecourts across the country, with Government ministers warning that it could go higher in recent days.

The Journal reported earlier this week that senior sources said that should the €2 per litre mark be breached, the Government would have no choice but to step in.

About 60% of pump prices are due to tax, including VAT and carbon tax, according to AA figures.

Leo Varadkar signalled on Friday that the Government will intervene on costs before the budget. He has also said that things like excise need to be looked at.

With prices at the pumps rising, we want to know:

