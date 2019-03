WE’RE OVER TWO weeks into Lent and four weeks out from Easter.

A Christian tradition, people test themselves each year by making a Lenten vow and give something up in the 40-day lead in to Easter.

For some, it’s easy to abstain.

For others, the temptation is too great, those Easter eggs on supermarket shelves too enticing.

So, today we’re asking: Are you still doing Lent?