OPENAI has launched an even more human-like version of the artificial intelligence model ChatGPT.

From creating travel itineraries to writing lines of computer code, ChatGPT already had impressive responses to user commands, but this latest version now accepts any combination of text, audio, and image as input, and generates any combination of text, audio, and image outputs.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says “it feels like AI from the movies”.

Demonstrations also show the artificial intelligence model reacting to jokes and responding with sarcasm when asked to.

