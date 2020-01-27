This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 January, 2020
Poll: Should homework be banned at primary school level?

The idea has been raised again by the Green Party in its election manifesto.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 27 Jan 2020, 9:28 AM
8 minutes ago 1,296 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/CHALITSA HONGTONG
Image: Shutterstock/CHALITSA HONGTONG

THE GREEN PARTY’S election manifesto was launched at the weekend, and one of its standout points was a proposal to phase out homework for primary school pupils.

Some academics have argued that there is no evidence to support the benefits of giving young children homework, and others have suggested that it may even be detrimental to their development.

The move was previously explored by an Oireachtas committee, while at least one Irish school has already stopped giving homework to primary school pupils.

But what do you think? Should primary schools stop giving pupils homework?


Poll Results:

Yes (86)
No (65)
I don't know/No opinion (9)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

