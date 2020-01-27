Poll: Should homework be banned at primary school level?

THE GREEN PARTY’S election manifesto was launched at the weekend, and one of its standout points was a proposal to phase out homework for primary school pupils.

Some academics have argued that there is no evidence to support the benefits of giving young children homework, and others have suggested that it may even be detrimental to their development.

The move was previously explored by an Oireachtas committee, while at least one Irish school has already stopped giving homework to primary school pupils.

But what do you think? Should primary schools stop giving pupils homework?

