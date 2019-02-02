Poll: Is a new National Children’s Hospital worth €2 billion?

A rendering of what the hospital would look like.

DETAILS WERE ANNOUNCED yesterday about a review that will look at why the cost of the new National Children’s Hospital has spiralled massively.

As recently as 2017, a figure of €983 million was approved for the development of the hospital but the Oireachtas heard on Thursday that the final cost is unlikely to come in at under €2 billion.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that he made the decision to push ahead with the hospital despite the costs because it is badly needed. Yesterday, Harris acknowledged the problem of cost overrun but said that it is still “a really worthwhile project”.

