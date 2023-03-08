Poll: How often do you use cash?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE GOVERNMENT YESTERDAY announced it will not oppose a motion that seeks to ensure that access to cash will be protected.
The motion, brought forward by the Rural Independents, is set to be debated today.
It will call on the Government to ensure that banks continue to provide cash services throughout the country.
So with this debate in mind, we want to know: How often do you use cash?
