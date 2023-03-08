Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 8 March 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: How often do you use cash?
A motion to ensure access to cash is protected it set to be debated today.
823
3
10 minutes ago

THE GOVERNMENT YESTERDAY announced it will not oppose a motion that seeks to ensure that access to cash will be protected.

The motion, brought forward by the Rural Independents, is set to be debated today.

It will call on the Government to ensure that banks continue to provide cash services throughout the country.

So with this debate in mind, we want to know: How often do you use cash?


Poll Results:

Always (52)
Sometimes (52)
Rarely (37)
Only when I need to (32)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     