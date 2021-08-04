Poll: Should Ireland bring in congestion charges?

LAST WEEK, THE Oireachtas budgetary oversight committee recommended that the Government examine the introduction of congestion charges to help pay for the cost of climate change.

In 2003, London introduced a £5 levy for driving into a relatively small area of central London between 7am and 6.30pm on weekdays, with exemptions for taxis, emergency vehicles and people living inside the zone.

Aside from some supposedly temporary pandemic tightening, the scheme remains the same in its essentials today and is widely hailed as a success.

Pete Lunn, head of the Behavioural Research Unit at the Economic and Social Research Institute, said it is “incontrovertible” that these charges are an effective way to reduce congestion.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland bring in congestion charges?

