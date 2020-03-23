This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should Ireland send its athletes to the 2020 Olympic Games?

Japan is coming under increasing pressure to postpone the quadrennial event.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 23 Mar 2020, 10:09 AM
1 hour ago 11,048 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054590
Image: Jae C. Hong
Image: Jae C. Hong

JAPAN IS COMING under increasing pressure to postpone this year’s Summer Olympic Games as the Covid-19 outbreak continues.

The country’s prime minister has admitted that a delay may be “inevitable” and the International Olympic Committee said a decision on postponing the games should come within weeks.

Canada has become the first country to announce that it won’t send its athletes to Tokyo if the games are held, while Australia has also told its athletes to prepare for the games to be held next year.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland send its athletes to this year’s Olympic Games?


Poll Results:

No (1329)
Yes (89)


About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

