Poll: Should Ireland send its athletes to the 2020 Olympic Games?

JAPAN IS COMING under increasing pressure to postpone this year’s Summer Olympic Games as the Covid-19 outbreak continues.

The country’s prime minister has admitted that a delay may be “inevitable” and the International Olympic Committee said a decision on postponing the games should come within weeks.

Canada has become the first country to announce that it won’t send its athletes to Tokyo if the games are held, while Australia has also told its athletes to prepare for the games to be held next year.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland send its athletes to this year’s Olympic Games?

