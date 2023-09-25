Poll: How far will Ireland go in the Rugby World Cup?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IN A SUPERB victory at the Stade de France on Saturday, Ireland beat South Africa 13 to 8 in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup match.
Next, Ireland will face Scotland on Saturday, 7 October.
With plenty more to come in the tournament, which is ends on 28 October, we want to know… How far will Ireland go in the Rugby World Cup?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site