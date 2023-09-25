Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 25 September 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo Ireland's players and supporters celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Pool B match at Stadium Stade de France
# Your Say
Poll: How far will Ireland go in the Rugby World Cup?
Ireland beat South Africa 13 to 8 in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup match.
5.7k
5
33 minutes ago

IN A SUPERB victory at the Stade de France on Saturday, Ireland beat South Africa 13 to 8 in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup match.

Next, Ireland will face Scotland on Saturday, 7 October. 

With plenty more to come in the tournament, which is ends on 28 October, we want to know… How far will Ireland go in the Rugby World Cup?


Poll Results:

Winners (302)
Runners-up (125)
Semi-final (113)
Quarter-final (101)
Group stage (13)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     