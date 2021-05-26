Poll: Is fresh fish part of your diet?

AN ARMADA OF fishing boats have arrived in Cork City in protest at what they say is adverse conditions of their industry post Brexit.

They are set to march from their berth on the quays in the city centre to Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s office, where a letter from fishermen will be delivered.

Their main concern is a gradual decrease in quota amounts for Irish fishermen.

Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South & West Fish Producers Organisation said there were upwards of 60 vessels involved, which represented nearly half the demersal-fishing fleet.

The group believe that their livelihoods and the traditional industry of fishing in Ireland is at risk.

We want to know: Is Fresh fish part of your diet?

