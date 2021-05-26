#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 26 May 2021
Poll: Is fresh fish part of your diet?

The Irish Fishing fleet is protesting today and they believe that their industry is under threat from Brexit.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 26 May 2021, 11:52 AM
1 hour ago 8,346 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5448421
Image: Shutterstock/photoneye
Image: Shutterstock/photoneye

AN ARMADA OF fishing boats have arrived in Cork City in protest at what they say is adverse conditions of their industry post Brexit. 

They are set to march from their berth on the quays in the city centre to Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s office, where a letter from fishermen will be delivered.

Their main concern is a gradual decrease in quota amounts for Irish fishermen.

Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South & West Fish Producers Organisation said there were upwards of 60 vessels involved, which represented nearly half the demersal-fishing fleet. 

The group believe that their livelihoods and the traditional industry of fishing in Ireland is at risk. 

We want to know: Is Fresh fish part of your diet?


Poll Results:

Yes. (908)
Rarely.  (365)
No. (362)



Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

