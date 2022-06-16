Poll: Have you read any James Joyce?

TODAY – 16 JUNE – MARKS the day in 1904 that Leopold Bloom crossed paths with Stephen Dedalus in James Joyce’s Ulysses.

The day will be celebrated by fans of the classic piece of literature, who will mark Bloomsday, which is a celebration of both Joyce and the novel.

This year’s Bloomsday is being marked by events, both online and in person, following two years of pandemic restricted festivities.

Joyce is celebrated for his work, from his short stories collection Dubliners to his novels including A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Ulysses and Finnegans Wake.

So today, we’re asking you: Have you read any James Joyce?

