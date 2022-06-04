Poll: Will you pay any attention to the UK queen’s jubilee celebrations?

CELEBRATIONS ARE TAKING place across Britain this weekend to mark 70 years of Elizabeth Windsor holding the title of Queen of the United Kingdom.

Windsor took up the inherited title in 1936 and is the UK’s longest reigning monarch.

The queen, who is 96-years-old, pulled out of attending a religious service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London yesterday after experiencing discomfort following two appearances on Thursday.

Many consider the UK’s monarchy a peculiar hangover from a bygone era while others are fascinated by all aspects of the royal family.

So today we’re asking will you pay any attention to the UK queen’s jubilee celebrations?

