Poll: Should libraries around Ireland open 365 days a year?

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has put a €1.1 million contract out to tender for the development of a new automated system at its Pembroke Library.
The system will be introduced at the Pembroke Library but with a view to rolling it out at a further 20 libraries in the coming years.
It means the libraries would be open from 8am to 10pm for 365 days a year with users able to access the building and borrow books when staff aren’t there.
So today we’re asking: Should libraries around Ireland open 365 days a year?
