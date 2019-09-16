Poll: Should libraries around Ireland open 365 days a year?

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has put a €1.1 million contract out to tender for the development of a new automated system at its Pembroke Library.

The system will be introduced at the Pembroke Library but with a view to rolling it out at a further 20 libraries in the coming years.

It means the libraries would be open from 8am to 10pm for 365 days a year with users able to access the building and borrow books when staff aren’t there.

So today we’re asking: Should libraries around Ireland open 365 days a year?

