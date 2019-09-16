This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 16 September, 2019
Poll: Should libraries around Ireland open 365 days a year?

A new automated system is set to be introduced at Pembroke Library in Dublin.

By Conor McCrave Monday 16 Sep 2019, 10:51 AM
Image: Shutterstock/jakkaje879
Image: Shutterstock/jakkaje879

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has put a €1.1 million contract out to tender for the development of a new automated system at its Pembroke Library. 

The system will be introduced at the Pembroke Library but with a view to rolling it out at a further 20 libraries in the coming years. 

It means the libraries would be open from 8am to 10pm for 365 days a year with users able to access the building and borrow books when staff aren’t there. 

So today we’re asking: Should libraries around Ireland open 365 days a year?


Poll Results:

No (573)
Yes (324)
I'm not sure / no opinion (81)



