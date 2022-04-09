Poll: Would you like to see Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president?

VOTERS IN FRANCE will take to the polls tomorrow in the first of two votes over the next two weeks that will decide who is president for the next five years.

Emmanuel Macron is seeking re-election and should he win it will be the first time in 20 years a French president has been returned to office.

Macron is facing a strengthening challenge from resurgent far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whom he defeated a runoff vote in 2017.

So, ahead of the first vote, today we’re asking: Would you like to see Emmanuel Macron re-elected as President of France?

