#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 9 April 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Would you like to see Emmanuel Macron re-elected as French president?

French voters will soon decide who will be president for the next five years.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 12:07 PM
1 hour ago 8,558 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5734483
Emmanuel Macron on French TV earlier this week.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Emmanuel Macron on French TV earlier this week.
Emmanuel Macron on French TV earlier this week.
Image: ABACA/PA Images

VOTERS IN FRANCE will take to the polls tomorrow in the first of two votes over the next two weeks that will decide who is president for the next five years. 

Emmanuel Macron is seeking re-election and should he win it will be the first time in 20 years a French president has been returned to office. 

Macron is facing a strengthening challenge from resurgent far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whom he defeated a runoff vote in 2017. 

So, ahead of the first vote, today we’re asking: Would you like to see Emmanuel Macron re-elected as President of France?


Poll Results:

Yes (985)
No (328)
I don't know  (150)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie