Poll: Should the Government implement a 'mini-budget' to deal with cost-of-living issues?

IN RECENT MONTHS, opposition parties have rallied and called for the Government to do more to tackle the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

While Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that he was “not ruling out” any new cost-of-living measures before October’s budget, the main package of measures was set to be later this year.

Today, six protests are set to take place across the country to highlight the ongoing crisis and pressure the Government into taking more action.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that the Government have been too slow to act on the current crisis by not implementing a mini-budget

With that in mind, we want to know: Should the Government implement a ‘mini-budget’ to deal with cost-of-living issues?

