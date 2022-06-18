#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 18 June 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Should the Government implement a 'mini-budget' to deal with cost-of-living issues?

Six protests are being held in cities and major towns across the country over cost-of-living.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 18 Jun 2022, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 6,727 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5793935
Image: Shutterstock/Vladimir Khodataev
Image: Shutterstock/Vladimir Khodataev

IN RECENT MONTHS, opposition parties have rallied and called for the Government to do more to tackle the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

While Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that he was “not ruling out” any new cost-of-living measures before October’s budget, the main package of measures was set to be later this year.

Today, six protests are set to take place across the country to highlight the ongoing crisis and pressure the Government into taking more action.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said that the Government have been too slow to act on the current crisis by not implementing a mini-budget

With that in mind, we want to know: Should the Government implement a ‘mini-budget’ to deal with cost-of-living issues?


Poll Results:

Yes (916)
No (217)
I'm not sure/no opinion (89)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie