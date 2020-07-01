Poll: Should geography matter when choosing ministers?

THE GOVERNMENT IS expected use junior ministerial appointments to ease some of the criticism of the lack of geographical spread among senior ministers.

It comes after no TDs from west of the River Shannon were appointed to lead a department. The first time this has happened.

While some people say it should not matter where ministers are from, as they all have a national remit, others argue it’s important in terms of representation. But what do you think?

