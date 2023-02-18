Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 18 February 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Should trade checks remain between Britain and Northern Ireland?
A deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol may be reached in the coming days.
576
2
8 minutes ago

EU AND UK leaders are expected to hold talks today in a bid to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol amid growing speculation that a deal could be reached in the coming days after months of discord.

The Protocol, part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, ensured the free movement of goods between the Republic and Northern Ireland by operating trade checks at the Irish sea.

The DUP has demanded significant changes and has been preventing the formation of a government in Northern Ireland since elections last May as leverage.

The unionist party wants to remove the oversight of the European Court of Justice from Northern Ireland but the EU says the North’s ability to sell freely into the European single market depends on the operation of EU rules in the region.

Today, we’re asking you: Should trade checks remain between Britain and Northern Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes, keep the Protocol as it is (78)
No, there should be no checks at all (33)
Yes, but the EU should make other concessions to the UK (18)
I don't know (18)
No, checks should be done somewhere else (13)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     