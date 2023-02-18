Poll: Should trade checks remain between Britain and Northern Ireland?

EU AND UK leaders are expected to hold talks today in a bid to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol amid growing speculation that a deal could be reached in the coming days after months of discord.

The Protocol, part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, ensured the free movement of goods between the Republic and Northern Ireland by operating trade checks at the Irish sea.

The DUP has demanded significant changes and has been preventing the formation of a government in Northern Ireland since elections last May as leverage.

The unionist party wants to remove the oversight of the European Court of Justice from Northern Ireland but the EU says the North’s ability to sell freely into the European single market depends on the operation of EU rules in the region.

