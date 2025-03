A PARTIAL ECLIPSE of the sun occurred this morning at roughly 11am, leaving some 50% of the sun temporarily covered.

This rare event of a deep partial solar eclipse hasn’t occurred in Ireland since March 2015.

Partial solar eclipses happen when the moon passes in front of the sun, giving the appearance of a “bite” taken out of it. It is never advised to look directly at the sun or to use a camera to take an image of such a event as it can cause instant damage to one’s eyes.

That being said, people gathered with protective eyewear across the world to witness the phenomenon.

So today we’re asking you: Did you see the partial eclipse earlier today?