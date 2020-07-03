THIS IS THE first weekend since pubs and restaurants reopened for businesses on Monday.

There are strict guidelines in place for the businesses due to Covid-19 restrictions, with a time limits in place for patrons and a requirement to buy a meal if people are consuming alcohol.

TheJournal.ie visited some pubs earlier in the week to see what the ‘new normal’ is like, but will you?

Today’s poll: Will you be attending a pub or restaurant this weekend?

