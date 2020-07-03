THIS IS THE first weekend since pubs and restaurants reopened for businesses on Monday.
There are strict guidelines in place for the businesses due to Covid-19 restrictions, with a time limits in place for patrons and a requirement to buy a meal if people are consuming alcohol.
TheJournal.ie visited some pubs earlier in the week to see what the ‘new normal’ is like, but will you?
Today’s poll: Will you be attending a pub or restaurant this weekend?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)