Poll: Do you think Ireland will be placed under Level 5 restrictions before the end of the year?

THE GOVERNMENT MADE the decision yesterday not to follow the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to move the country to a Level 5 lockdown.

Instead the whole country will be under Level 3 restrictions for three weeks from midnight tonight.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said we were in a “very different situation” to March and that the “economic, social and non-Covid impacts of the response must be different now”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar – in a stinging rebuke of NPHET – last night pointed to the wider societal impact such as job losses, business closures and mental health implications of going back to full lockdown.

However, NPHET had warned that moving to Level 5 now was the “only opportunity” to get Covid-19 back “under control”. If Covid cases rise significantly over the coming weeks and months, it may be the case that further restrictions are eventually implemented.

So, what do you think? Do you think Ireland will be placed under Level 5 restrictions before the end of the year?

