#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Do you think Ireland will be placed under Level 5 restrictions before the end of the year?

NPHET told the government that moving to Level 5 now was the “only opportunity” to get Covid-19 back “under control”.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 29,357 Views 56 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5224899
The Tánaiste and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan back in June.
Image: Julien Behal Photography
The Tánaiste and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan back in June.
The Tánaiste and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan back in June.
Image: Julien Behal Photography

THE GOVERNMENT MADE the decision yesterday not to follow the advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to move the country to a Level 5 lockdown.

Instead the whole country will be under Level 3 restrictions for three weeks from midnight tonight.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said we were in a “very different situation” to March and that the “economic, social and non-Covid impacts of the response must be different now”. 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar – in a stinging rebuke of NPHET – last night pointed to the wider societal impact such as job losses, business closures and mental health implications of going back to full lockdown.

However, NPHET had warned that moving to Level 5 now was the “only opportunity” to get Covid-19 back “under control”. If Covid cases rise significantly over the coming weeks and months, it may be the case that further restrictions are eventually implemented.

So, what do you think? Do you think Ireland will be placed under Level 5 restrictions before the end of the year?


Poll Results:

Yes (969)
 In some counties but not the whole country (230)
No (222)
Not sure (44)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (56)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie