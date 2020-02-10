Poll: Should Ireland stick with Saturday voting for general elections?

AS COUNTING CONTINUES today for the general election, it has emerged that turnout on Saturday was down by 2.2 percentage points on the 65.1% in the 2016 election.

There have been criticisms in the past of the decision to hold elections midweek as voters are busy with work and family commitments and students who are registered in their home counties can not get home to vote.

However the Saturday polling this time has not brought more people out to vote.

We want to know what you think: Should Ireland stick with Saturday voting for general elections?

