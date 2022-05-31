#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 31 May 2022
Poll: Do you regularly buy second-hand clothes?

Love Island contestants will be wearing only preloved outfits this year.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 31 May 2022, 10:07 AM
33 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5778790
Last year's Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon.
Image: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
Image: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

THERE WILL BE something significantly different about the upcoming season of Love Island – contestants will only wear second hand clothes.

After years serving as a major ad platform for fast-fashion, the show has done a major u-turn this year after ITV partnered with eBay.

The programme was previously sponsored by a range of low-cost fashion chains and islanders routinely wore multiple outfits in each episode.

This year, fans of the show will be able to “shop the look” via the Love Island app or eBay website where they can buy similar, second-hand, items to those seen on screen.

So, today we’re asking do you regularly buy second-hand clothes?


Poll Results:

I only buy new clothes (430)
I buy second-hand sometimes (127)
I buy second hand as much as I can (56)
I don’t know (16)
I only buy second-hand, never new (13)





About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (6)

