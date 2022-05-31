Poll: Do you regularly buy second-hand clothes?

THERE WILL BE something significantly different about the upcoming season of Love Island – contestants will only wear second hand clothes.

After years serving as a major ad platform for fast-fashion, the show has done a major u-turn this year after ITV partnered with eBay.

The programme was previously sponsored by a range of low-cost fashion chains and islanders routinely wore multiple outfits in each episode.

This year, fans of the show will be able to “shop the look” via the Love Island app or eBay website where they can buy similar, second-hand, items to those seen on screen.

