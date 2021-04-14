Poll: Should the government cap incoming arrivals from countries on the mandatory quarantine list?

The Crowne Plaza Hotel, one of the State's designated quarantine hotels (file photo)

OUR NUMBERS HOSPITALISED with Covid-19 continue to fall and the rate of infection appears to be going in the right direction.

But trying to find a solution to how the virus and its variants enter Ireland from abroad continues to be a real challenge.

It was never going to be easy to set up a legal requirement to get arrivals into the country to pay for a two-week quarantine.

The list of designated countries has continued to grow as the Government revises its understanding of the danger spots.

Now, such is the influx of people that Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced a “pause” on bookings on a precautionary basis, in order to ramp up capacity in the system.

Donnelly confirmed yesterday evening that no bookings in mandatory hotel quarantine will be available until next Monday.

So the question is: Should the government cap incoming arrivals from countries on the mandatory quarantine list?

