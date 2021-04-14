#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Wednesday 14 April 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should the government cap incoming arrivals from countries on the mandatory quarantine list?

The pause in bookings has been caused by a high level of walk ins, according to Minister Donnelly.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 14 Apr 2021, 9:19 AM
16 minutes ago 2,084 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5409053
The Crowne Plaza Hotel, one of the State's designated quarantine hotels (file photo)
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The Crowne Plaza Hotel, one of the State's designated quarantine hotels (file photo)
The Crowne Plaza Hotel, one of the State's designated quarantine hotels (file photo)
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

OUR NUMBERS HOSPITALISED with Covid-19 continue to fall and the rate of infection appears to be going in the right direction.

But trying to find a solution to how the virus and its variants enter Ireland from abroad continues to be a real challenge.

It was never going to be easy to set up a legal requirement to get arrivals into the country to pay for a two-week quarantine.

The list of designated countries has continued to grow as the Government revises its understanding of the danger spots.

Now, such is the influx of people that Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced a “pause” on bookings on a precautionary basis, in order to ramp up capacity in the system.

Donnelly confirmed yesterday evening that no bookings in mandatory hotel quarantine will be available until next Monday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

So the question is: Should the government cap incoming arrivals from countries on the mandatory quarantine list?


Poll Results:

Yes. (202)
No. (80)
I don’t know. (17)



About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie