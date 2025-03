IT’S ST PATRICK’S Day, and events are taking place across the country - and around the world – to mark the occasion.

Once a celebration of the patron saint of Ireland, Lá Fhéile Pádraig has also become a broader celebration of Ireland and Irish culture.

The main event of the day is the traditional Paddy’s Day parade, which ranges from the huge pageant that is the Dublin parade to the more local parades in towns and villages across the country.

Many will be heading out to celebrate the day, while others might prefer to settle down to watch the festivities on the telly.

So today we’re asking: Will you attend a St Patrick’s Day parade today?