Poll: Have you watched the final episode of Succession?

THE FINAL EPISODE of the hit-HBO series Succession aired last week to much acclaim.

The series follows the Roy family, a media dynasty said to be based on the Murdochs.

It stars Brian Cox as family patriarch Logan Roy, however Cox has revealed that he hasn’t watched the finale (Brian Cox clip with Season Four spoiler here).

Cox told the BBC: “I have never liked watching myself… I don’t cling onto things, when I’m over, it’s over, and I go on…. I haven’t seen the finale.”

So Brian Cox hasn’t seen the Succession finale, but have you?

