Monday 5 June 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Macall B. Polay/HBO Brian Cox as Logan Roy.
# Your Say
Poll: Have you watched the final episode of Succession?
Brian Cox, who stars as Logan Roy, has revealed he hasn’t seen the show’s finale.
35 minutes ago

THE FINAL EPISODE of the hit-HBO series Succession aired last week to much acclaim. 

The series follows the Roy family, a media dynasty said to be based on the Murdochs.

It stars Brian Cox as family patriarch Logan Roy, however Cox has revealed that he hasn’t watched the finale (Brian Cox clip with Season Four spoiler here).

Cox told the BBC: “I have never liked watching myself… I don’t cling onto things, when I’m over, it’s over, and I go on…. I haven’t seen the finale.”

So Brian Cox hasn’t seen the Succession finale, but have you?


Poll Results:

Yes, of course! (302)
I've never watched Succession (255)
No, but I plan to (76)
I tried Succession but gave it up (48)




Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
