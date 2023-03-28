Advertisement

Poll: Are you watching the final season of Succession?
The final episode of the final season aired last night.
2.5k
2
42 minutes ago

THE FIRST EPISODE of the last season of the HBO hit Succession aired on Irish television last night.

The series follows the Roy family, a media dynasty not too dissimilar to the likes of the Murdochs or Maxwells.

The critically acclaimed show is created by Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong, with heavyweights like Adam McKay and Will Ferrell executive producing.

So after last night’s episode, we want to know: Are you watching the final season of Succession?


Poll Results:

Yes (328)
No (324)
I might start from the beginning (94)
Don't know/don't care (70)




Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
