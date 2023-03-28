Poll: Are you watching the final season of Succession?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE FIRST EPISODE of the last season of the HBO hit Succession aired on Irish television last night.
The series follows the Roy family, a media dynasty not too dissimilar to the likes of the Murdochs or Maxwells.
The critically acclaimed show is created by Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong, with heavyweights like Adam McKay and Will Ferrell executive producing.
So after last night’s episode, we want to know: Are you watching the final season of Succession?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site