Poll: Would you be comfortable socialising after using a Covid-19 test you got in a supermarket?

LIDL CAUSED A stir yesterday when the supermarket chain announced it would begin selling Covid-19 antigen tests in Ireland.

The rapid tests are cheaper and produce a quicker result – but are more unreliable than – PCR tests used by the health service and will go on sale from today.

The HSE and the World Health Organisation have warned that antigen tests are not 100% accurate and should only be used in conjunction with, not instead of, regular testing.

But Lidl says the tests could offer reassurance to customers as they carry on their lives during the pandemic.

Today we’re asking: Would you be comfortable socialising after using a Covid-19 test you got in a supermarket?

