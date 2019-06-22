This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the Government reduce taxes on wine, beer and spirits?

New statistics show Ireland has the second-highest alcohol prices in the EU.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 22 Jun 2019, 10:46 AM
29 minutes ago 3,064 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4693516
Image: Shutterstock/moomsabuy
Image: Shutterstock/moomsabuy

YESTERDAY, IT EMERGED that Ireland is among the most expensive countries in the European Union when it comes to buying alcohol.

Figures from the EU’s statistical office Eurostat show that Ireland is the second most-expensive place for alcoholic beverages, which cost 177% of the average for the continent.

Lobbyists from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland said the statistics show there is a case for reducing excise levels on alcohol, and that high prices are limiting entrepreneurship in the industry.

However, proponents of higher taxes on drink argue that cheapening the price of alcohol could lead to more health issues among the general population and less exchequer funding to manage the problems it causes.

So today we’re wondering: Should the Government reduce excise on wine, beer and spirits?


Poll Results:

Yes (366)
No (182)
I don't know/No opinion (12)



