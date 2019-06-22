Poll: Should the Government reduce taxes on wine, beer and spirits?

YESTERDAY, IT EMERGED that Ireland is among the most expensive countries in the European Union when it comes to buying alcohol.

Figures from the EU’s statistical office Eurostat show that Ireland is the second most-expensive place for alcoholic beverages, which cost 177% of the average for the continent.

Lobbyists from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland said the statistics show there is a case for reducing excise levels on alcohol, and that high prices are limiting entrepreneurship in the industry.

However, proponents of higher taxes on drink argue that cheapening the price of alcohol could lead to more health issues among the general population and less exchequer funding to manage the problems it causes.

So today we’re wondering: Should the Government reduce excise on wine, beer and spirits?

