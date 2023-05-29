Poll: Do you agree with the move to ban private vehicles from College Green?

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has confirmed that private motorists will not be allowed to drive through College Green from today.

It’s one of the busiest routes in the country, and follows plenty of debate and disagreement over the ban which had been mooted for several years.

The current College Green bus corridor will be in place for 24 hours, seven days per week as part of the College Green Pathfinder Project.

Private cars were previously banned from travelling through from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday.

Dublin City Council said that local access to the Dame Street and College Green area, and to locations such as the Bank of Ireland and Foster Place, will be maintained for general traffic. However, they will be unable to exit using the bus gate.

With this change, we’re asking: Do you agree that private vehicles should be banned from College Green?

