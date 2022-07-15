Poll: Do you tip your barber or hairdresser?

LEGISLATION THAT AIMS to guarantee hospitality staff receive their tips passed through the Oireachtas on Wednesday and is now set to become law.

It will ensure that any tips or gratuities are paid out fairly to staff and will prevent employers from describing mandatory charges as “service charges”.

While this will primarily impact on businesses like hotels, restaurants and bars, barbers and hairdressers are also set to benefit from the new laws.

