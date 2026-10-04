R156 at Harlockstown.
Harlockstown

Motorcyclist (50s) dies after collision with car in Meath

The incident occurred on the R156 at Harlockstown between Dunboyne and Summerhill.
7.29am, 4 Oct 2026
1.6k

A MOTORCYCLIST IN his 50s has died after a collision with a car in Meath.

The fatal collision happened shortly before 12.15pm on Saturday on the R156 at Harlockstown, Dunboyne, Co Meath.

 The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was subsequently removed to Navan Mortuary.

 The driver of the car, a female aged in her 70s, was uninjured.

The scene has been preserved for examination by garda forensic investigators and an incident room has been established at Ashbourne Garda Station. 

A senior investigating officer has been appointed.

 Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone in the Harlockstown area between midday and 12.30pm, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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