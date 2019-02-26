This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should the UK delay Brexit to allow a second referendum to be held?

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announced he would support a second referendum yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 8,994 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4513364
Image: Shutterstock/I'm friday
Image: Shutterstock/I'm friday

THE LABOUR PARTY has announced plans to back a second referendum on Brexit in an attempt to prevent the UK from leaving the EU without a withdrawal deal. 

A number of votes on Brexit will take place in the House of Commons this week, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced yesterday that the party will support an amendment on a public vote.

However, it’s been suggested that the length of time it would take to arrange a second referendum would mean that the UK’s scheduled departure from the bloc on 29 March would have to be delayed.

And an extension of Article 50 would have to be approved by the other 27 countries in the European Union.

Many of these may simply want the whole process to be done with – especially as there’s no guarantee another referendum on Britain’s EU membership would pass.

So today we’re asking: Should the United Kingdom delay its departure from the EU to allow a second referendum on Brexit?


Poll Results:






