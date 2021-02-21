Poll: Should the government change the vaccine rollout to allow vulnerable people to be inoculated sooner?

WHETHER OR NOT the vaccine rollout plan should be modified to allow more vulnerable people to be vaccinated has been a big talking point of the last few days.

Recently, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told TheJournal.ie that it’d be “fair and reasonable” to move those with underlying conditions up the priority list.

It’s also understood that the government are currently working on a plan to reconsider the placement of people with underlying conditions on the vaccine rollout list.

So that’s why this morning, we want to know: Should the government change the vaccine rollout to allow vulnerable people to be inoculated sooner?

