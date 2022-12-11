Poll: Who will win this year's World Cup?

Kylian Mbappé of France celebrating victory over England in the World Cup quarter-final in Doha last night.

IT WAS WORLD Cup heartache for England last night as they lost 2-1 to France in the quarter-final.

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot, but sent his second penalty flying over the bar but to the delight of the French squad.

Now just four teams remain, including a Morocco side that made history yesterday in becoming the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, defeating Portugal 1-0.

The semi-finals next week will see Argentina take on Croatia, while France take on Morocco.

So after the conclusion of the quarter-finals, we want to know: Who do you think will win this year’s World Cup?

