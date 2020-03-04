This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who would you most like to see as the next US president?

Take your pick: Bernie, Joe, or Donald?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 14,368 Views 32 Comments
Image: Photojoiner/PA Images
Image: Photojoiner/PA Images

THE LATEST VOTE in the US presidential election, known as Super Tuesday, has resulted in a surprise victory for one of the Democratic candidates, Joe Biden.

The former vice president stormed ahead of his Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, winning in states that Sanders was predicted to take comfortably.

As Sanders had been the favourite up until now, we’re asking:

Who would you most like to see as the next US president: incumbent Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, or Joe Biden?


Poll Results:

Bernie Sanders (713)
Joe Biden (481)
Donald Trump (319)
None of the above (266)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

