Poll: Who would you most like to see as the next US president?

THE LATEST VOTE in the US presidential election, known as Super Tuesday, has resulted in a surprise victory for one of the Democratic candidates, Joe Biden.

The former vice president stormed ahead of his Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, winning in states that Sanders was predicted to take comfortably.

As Sanders had been the favourite up until now, we’re asking:

Who would you most like to see as the next US president: incumbent Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, or Joe Biden?

