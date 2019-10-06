Poll: Would you welcome a government that includes Sinn Féin?

LAST NIGHT, TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar said that he would sooner “bring back the wolves than let Sinn Féin into government”.

He made the comment at the annual Fine Gael presidential dinner, adding that:

“Decisions are made by those who turn up. Sinn Féin doesn’t – either to the House of Commons or Stormont.”

(The reason for the mention of wolves was because last week, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called for the – later rejected – reintroduction of the animal to help rewild part of the countryside.)

According to the most recent opinion poll, Fianna Fáil remains the most popular party in the country, three points ahead of Fine Gael. Sinn Féin’s support has increased by six points to 20%.

We want to know: Would you welcome a government that includes Sinn Féin?

