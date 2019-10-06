This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you welcome a government that includes Sinn Féin?

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last night that he’d sooner bring back wolves to Ireland than have it happen.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 9:47 AM
21 minutes ago 2,664 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4839279
Image: Liam McBurney
Image: Liam McBurney

LAST NIGHT, TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar said that he would sooner “bring back the wolves than let Sinn Féin into government”.

He made the comment at the annual Fine Gael presidential dinner, adding that: 

“Decisions are made by those who turn up. Sinn Féin doesn’t – either to the House of Commons or Stormont.”

(The reason for the mention of wolves was because last week, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called for the – later rejected – reintroduction of the animal to help rewild part of the countryside.)

According to the most recent opinion poll, Fianna Fáil remains the most popular party in the country, three points ahead of Fine Gael. Sinn Féin’s support has increased by six points to 20%.

We want to know: Would you welcome a government that includes Sinn Féin?


Poll Results:

No (193)
Yes (111)
I don't know (13)



