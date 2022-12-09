Poll: Are you watching the World Cup?

The World Cup is about to enter the quarter final stage with Croatia and Brazil, and the Netherlands and Argentina set to face off today.

The 2022 Men’s World Cup host nation Qatar is known for its human rights abuses relating to women, migrant workers and those from the LGBTQ+ community, which has caused some viewers to avoid the competition this year.

There has been controversy surrounding FIFA’s clamp down on the plans several European fans had to wear “One Love” armbands and condemnation of the revelation that between 400 and 500 migrants have died as a result of development linked to the Qatar World Cup.

However, some have advocated for this World Cup being an opportunity for building relations between the Middle East and the West.

With all that in mind… We’re asking if you are still tuning in to the matches as the competition is heating up?

