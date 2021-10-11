Poll: How worried are you about the climate crisis?

THE PLANET IS facing a future of more extreme weather events and increases in temperature as a result of global warming.
Evidence in a recent report shows Earth is expected to warm by at least 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next 20 years, which scientists say would cause increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons.
It will take global co-operation and a drastic reduction in emissions to reduce this figure and thereby reduce the most severe impacts of climate change.
This is an enormous issue and task facing the planet – which means it can also be a cause of concern and stress for people.
As the recent UN climate report outlines, however, there is some reason for hope as a strong and sustained reduction in emissions would limit climate change.
So today we’re asking: How worried are you about the climate crisis?
