Monday 11 October 2021
Poll: How worried are you about the climate crisis?

Global warming will continue to increase unless there is a drastic reduction in emissions.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 11 Oct 2021, 10:00 AM
THE PLANET IS facing a future of more extreme weather events and increases in temperature as a result of global warming.

Evidence in a recent report shows Earth is expected to warm by at least 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels over the next 20 years, which scientists say would cause increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons. 

It will take global co-operation and a drastic reduction in emissions to reduce this figure and thereby reduce the most severe impacts of climate change.

This is an enormous issue and task facing the planet – which means it can also be a cause of concern and stress for people. 

As the recent UN climate report outlines, however, there is some reason for hope as a strong and sustained reduction in emissions would limit climate change. 

So today we’re asking: How worried are you about the climate crisis? 


Poll Results:

Very worried (234)
Kind of worried (168)
Not worried at all (128)
Not that worried (90)




About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

