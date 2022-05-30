Poll: Has the chaos at Dublin Airport made you change your travel plans this summer?

AN ESTIMATED 1,000 people missed flights yesterday due to long queues at Dublin Airport.

Yesterday’s chaotic scenes at the country’s main international hub saw hundreds of passengers queuing outside the terminal buildings for hours.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme today, DAA spokesperson Kevin Cullinane apologised to those who missed flights and said the airport authority would reimburse passengers who have been left out of pocket.

But concern is now growing ahead of the bank holiday weekend, with Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, who has responsibility for International Transport, set to meet with DAA chief executive Dalton Philips this morning.

So today we’re asking: Has the chaos at Dublin Airport made you change your travel plans this summer?

