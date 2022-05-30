#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 30 May 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Has the chaos at Dublin Airport made you change your travel plans this summer?

An estimated 1,000 people missed flights yesterday due to lengthy queues at the airport.

By Jane Moore Monday 30 May 2022, 10:00 AM
16 minutes ago 3,279 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5777851
People queuing outside Dublin Airport at 3pm yesterday afternoon.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
People queuing outside Dublin Airport at 3pm yesterday afternoon.
People queuing outside Dublin Airport at 3pm yesterday afternoon.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

AN ESTIMATED 1,000 people missed flights yesterday due to long queues at Dublin Airport.

Yesterday’s chaotic scenes at the country’s main international hub saw hundreds of passengers queuing outside the terminal buildings for hours. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme today, DAA spokesperson Kevin Cullinane apologised to those who missed flights and said the airport authority would reimburse passengers who have been left out of pocket. 

But concern is now growing ahead of the bank holiday weekend, with Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, who has responsibility for International Transport, set to meet with DAA chief executive Dalton Philips this morning.

So today we’re asking: Has the chaos at Dublin Airport made you change your travel plans this summer?


Poll Results:

No, I'm still going to fly from Dublin Airport (111)
Yes, I've decided not to fly (68)
Yes, I'm going to fly from a different airport (65)
I'm not sure yet (44)
No interest/no opinion (33)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie