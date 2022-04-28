#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 28 April 2022
Poll: Do you wear sunscreen when it's sunny in Ireland?

The HSE is urging people who work outdoors to be smart when it comes to the sun.

By Jane Moore Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 9:45 AM
THE HSE’S NATIONAL Cancer Control Programme (NCCP), Healthy Ireland and the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) are urging people who work outdoors to be smart when it comes to the sun.

The organisations say that those who work outdoors are exposed to 2-3 times more UV radiation from the sun than people who work indoors, putting them at higher risk of developing skin cancer. 

According to the HSE, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with almost 13,000 cases diagnosed annually.

The Irish Cancer Society advises everyone to wear sunscreen with a SPF minimum of 30 while out in the sun, while other experts say sun protection should be worn even when it’s cloudy.

So today we’re asking: Do you wear sunscreen when it’s sunny in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes, I wear it when it's sunny (606)
No, I only wear it when I'm abroad  (241)
I wear it no matter the weather conditions (156)
No, I never wear it (99)




