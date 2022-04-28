Poll: Do you wear sunscreen when it's sunny in Ireland?

THE HSE’S NATIONAL Cancer Control Programme (NCCP), Healthy Ireland and the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) are urging people who work outdoors to be smart when it comes to the sun.

The organisations say that those who work outdoors are exposed to 2-3 times more UV radiation from the sun than people who work indoors, putting them at higher risk of developing skin cancer.

According to the HSE, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with almost 13,000 cases diagnosed annually.

The Irish Cancer Society advises everyone to wear sunscreen with a SPF minimum of 30 while out in the sun, while other experts say sun protection should be worn even when it’s cloudy.

So today we’re asking: Do you wear sunscreen when it’s sunny in Ireland?

