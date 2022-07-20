Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 20 July 2022
Advertisement

Debunked: A drone image of lightning striking the Poolbeg towers has been digitally altered

The chimney stacks were hit by lightning yesterday, but this widely shared image has been doctored.

By Emer Moreau Wednesday 20 Jul 2022, 12:26 PM
42 minutes ago 7,418 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5821633

YESTERDAY’S THUNDERSTORM WAS widely documented on social media, with photos and videos of lightning bolts being shared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

One such photo appears to show lightning striking the Poolbeg Generating Station, or the Stacks as they’re known, in Dublin.

The photo, which appears to have been taken by a drone, was widely shared on Twitter by awestruck users. It’s an aerial shot of the South Wall, and the Poolbeg Lighthouse on the end of the wall. A bolt of lightning can be seen striking the Stacks in the background.

It’s a fairly breathtaking image – but it’s doctored.

The Stacks were hit by forked lightning yesterday afternoon – several people, including Dr Roger McMorrow, captured the weather event on camera.

The photo was posted yesterday by @dublincityshots on Instagram, but after it was widely shared on Twitter, some users pointed out that it bore a considerable resemblance to another photo posted by the same account in November 2021.

The composition of the sky is different in the two images, and the photo supposedly showing the lightning bolt is brighter – but by zooming in on the end of the South Wall and the lighthouse, it’s clear they are the same.

A number of people are dotted around the end of the South Wall – a few at the base of the lighthouse, two sitting on a ledge on the left-hand side of the circular path and three behind the lighthouse, further down the walkway.

Square 2x2

Their positioning, and what you can make out of their clothes, are identical in the two images.

The first hashtag on the Instagram post is #composit [sic] – a composite image is made up of several images edited together.

What’s more, a reverse image search for the photo shows it first appeared online in 2017.

Screenshot 2022-07-20 at 10.42.08

The original photo, posted on @dublincityshots in November 2021, has been edited to alter the sky and insert a lightning bolt.

While the Stacks were hit by lightning yesterday, this particular photo is DEBUNKED.

The Journal’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie