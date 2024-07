SEARCH EFFORTS FOR a missing hillwalker in Co Kerry are being reassessed due to poor visibility.

Sebastian Jaworski was last seen near the summit of Mount Brandon at about 3.30pm on Sunday, 23 June.

The alarm was raised on Tuesday and extensive searches have been underway since.

Agencies involved in the search has included the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, the Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA), the Dingle Coast Guard, and Coast Guard Helicopter R115.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team paid particular thanks to the SARDA team for working in “less than ideal conditions” last week.

An appeal has been issued to anyone who may have seen Sebastian at any stage in the Brandon area on Sunday, 23 June to get in touch with the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

Frank Heidtke is the officer in charge of the Dingle unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Heidtke said that the search is continuing today but that search and rescue teams “have to reassess” due to poor visibility.

“We had a big day there yesterday, with a lot of agencies and there were 50 people between the Coast Guard teams and Mountain Rescue teams from all over the country,” said Heidtke.

Advertisement

“There were search-dog teams and six drone teams on the mountain yesterday,” he added.

Heidtke said that conditions were moderate yesterday, but that visibility is very poor this morning.

“We have been six days searching up on the mountain,” said Heidtke, “so we have to reassess today and see what the weather brings, because for drones or aircraft to fly, you need good conditions.”

Search efforts on Mount Brandon on Friday Kerry Mountain Rescue Team Kerry Mountain Rescue Team

Heidtke said Sebastian left his vehicle in the Faha car park and was met by some people on the top of the mountain and spoke to them.

“He was in good form, good health, but the weather was quite poor that afternoon,” said Heidtke.

Mount Brandon is the third highest peak in Ireland, and while Heidtke said there are several common routes up the mountain, he added that there are also “options that could cause people to go astray and end up in territory that is very challenging and steep”.

“It is very steep if you go straight from the main path,” he added.

While it is believed that Sebastian has his phone on him, Heidtke said the phone has not been used to call for help.

Heidtke added that while the mobile phone reception is generally good, “you could not rely on it”.