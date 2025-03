POPE FRANCIS IS resting after a “peaceful night”, the Vatican has said this morning after it announced yesterday that his condition had stabilised.

The 88-year-old had suffered a breathing “crisis” on Friday, and was using a non-invasive mechanical ventilator. He may remain on that machine periodically today, as his office announced yesterday that the use of the machine can continue for 48 hours.

In a short statement this morning, the Vatican announced: “The Pope is still resting following a peaceful night”.

Pope Francis has remained in Gemelli Hospital in Rome with pneumonia for over two weeks, the longest amount of time that he has been under a doctor’s attention of his Pontificate.

Yesterday evening’s bulletin said the Pontiff had been alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and high-flow oxygen therapy. His breathing crisis has not repeated.

After being admitted to hospital on 14 February for breathing difficulties, concerns for the pontiff’s health increased as his condition deteriorated into pneumonia in both lungs.

Medical experts have warned that Francis’ age and the chronic respiratory disease from which he suffers mean a sustained recovery will take time. The Pope also had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man and is prone to bronchitis.

Nonetheless, Francis has continued to work from the special hospital suite on the Gemelli’s 10th floor. He also has been doing breathing exercises in between resting and praying, according to the Vatican.

Includes reporting by AFP