POPE FRANCIS REMAINED “stable” today and has not experienced any further “episodes of respiratory insufficiency”.

On Monday, the Vatican revealed that Francis had “two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency”.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on 14 February with bronchitis, which then developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

The Vatican this evening said that Francis received high-flow oxygen therapy “during the day as planned” and that “non-invasive mechanical respiration” then resumed.

“The Holy Father increased his respiratory and active motor physiotherapy,” said the Vatican, which added that Francis spent today in an armchair.

“Considering the complexity of the clinical picture, the prognosis remains reserved,” added the statement.

This Vatican has been releasing two daily updates on Francis’s, a rather perfunctory one in the morning followed by a more in-depth one in the evening.

Advertisement

For example, this morning’s update simply read: “The Pope rested well during the night; he woke up shortly after 8 o’clock.”

However, in this evening’s update the Vatican said that Francis this morning participated in the blessing of the Holy Ashes for Ash Wednesday, the start of lent.

He did so in a private apartment located on the tenth floor of the hospital and the ashes were then placed on his by the celebrant.

Francis then received the Eucharist and later “devoted himself to some work activities”.

During the morning, Francis also called Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, parish priest of the Holy Family in Gaza, the only Catholic parish in Gaza.

Last week, the Gaza parish thanked Francis for his support.

Since October 9, 2023, two days after the bombings began in Gaza, Francis has been in daily contact with the Holy Family Church, bar a few days recently due to his hospitalisation.

The Vatican said that this afternoon, Fracis “alternated between rest and work”.