IRISH-BORN CARDINAL Kevin Farrell will soon oversee the ceremony to carry the body of Pope Francis to St Peter’s Basilica so that the faithful may pay their respects.

In his role as Camerlengo, Farrell confirmed and then announced Francis’s death to the world on Monday morning.

He then oversaw the sealing of the papal apartments, as well as the deposition of Francis’s remains into his coffin in a chapel in Santa Marta.

Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell presides over the rite of the ascertainment of death and the placement of the late Pope Francis' body in the coffin, which took place on Monday evening in the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/63aPKTW9nD — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 22, 2025

This morning at 9am Rome time (8am Irish time) Farrell will preside over the transfer of Francis’s body to St Peter’s Basilica.

Farrell will begin with a moment of prayer, after which the procession will take Francis’s remains into St Peter’s Square and into the Basilica through the central door.

At the Altar of the Confession, a sacred space within St Peter’s Basilica that opens up in front of the main altar, Farrell will preside over the Liturgy of the Word.

At the conclusion of this, the visits to the body of Francis will commence.

St Peter’s Basilica will remain open for the faithful who wish to pay their respects to Francis from 11am today until midnight; on Thursday from 7am to midnight; and on Friday from 7am to 7pm.

Francis’s funeral will be held at 10am Rome time on Saturday, but in a break from tradition, he will be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore as opposed to St Peter’s Basilica.

Santa Maria Maggiore is one of four papal basilicas in Rome and the largest Marian church in Rome.

The last pope to be buried outside of the Vatican was Leo XIII, who died in 1903.