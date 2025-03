THE POPE SLEPT through the night and is now continuing to rest, the Vatican said this morning.

Pope Francis has been receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since 14 February.

Yesterday evening, the Vatican Press Office reported that the Pope experienced “two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and subsequent bronchospasm.”

Acute respiratory failure, which can be life-threatening, occurs when the lungs cannot pass enough oxygen into the blood, or when carbon dioxide builds up in the body.

This is now the third serious downturn since the 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to hospital 18 days ago.

Bronchoscopies were performed after each episode to clear the mucus that was causing the issue.

The pope has resumed the use of an oxygen mask and ventilator to assist his breathing, but remains “alert, focused and cooperative”, the Vatican said.

The pope’s blood tests revealed no elevated white blood cell count, indicating no new respiratory infection.

While his clinical condition remains complex, the possibility of further respiratory crises exists.

His doctors continue to maintain a “guarded” prognosis.

Francis, who has been pope since March 2013, is being treated in a special suite reserved for pontiffs on the 10th floor of the Gemelli.

The Jesuit, born Jorge Bergoglio, missed his traditional Angelus prayer for a third straight Sunday and the Vatican issued a written text instead.

Crowds praying for Pope Francis yesterday in the Vatican. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In it, the pope thanked well-wishers for their prayers, saying: “I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people. Thank you all.”

Large crowds continue to gather in the Vatican, joining for public prayers for Pope Francis.

Additional reporting from AFP