Sport Minister welcomes Portmarnock Golf Club decision to allow female members for first time

MINISTER FOR SPORT Catherine Martin has welcome a decision by Portmarnock Golf Club in Dublin to end its men-only membership policy after 127 years.

A majority of members voted that the club’s Rule 3 be amended to remove the words “who shall be Gentlemen”.

A total of 83.4% of members voted in favour of the change and 16.6% voted against it.

In a statement, the club said: “As a consequence of this decision, the rules and bye-laws of the club will now become gender-neutral, which marks a positive development in the club’s long and distinguished history.”

The club’s officers and committee said they “look forward to welcoming women as members of the club”.

Minister for Sport Catherine Martin has welcomed the club “finally” admitting women.

“I welcome this decision and hope women in the community now take up golf and perhaps in future we’ll see even more women go pro,” Martin said on social media.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Golf Ireland CEO Mark Kennelly said the association “warmly welcomes” the decision.

“I think it’s a very positive decision for Portmarnock Golf Club, it’s a positive decision for Irish girls, it’s a strong signal that women and girls are welcome in Irish golf,” Kennelly said.

“We really look forward to this decision being implemented in the time ahead,” he said.

Kennelly added that “it’s never too late to make the right decision”.

“There is a strong and long history and tradition in Portmarnock which they have now decided, in a very positive way, to move on from and to move into a new era. That’s something we really welcome,” he said.