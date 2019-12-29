Post-mortem to be carried out on body of man found in Cork City

A MURDER PROBE is due to be launched in Cork following the discovery of a man’s body in the grounds of a derelict house in Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city yesterday afternoon.

The body of the man remains at the scene of a house which is being preserved pending a full forensic examination. It is understood the man sustained severe injuries to his upper body.

The man’s body was found on the grounds of an old detached property known in the area as “The Castle” shortly after 4pm.

A neighbour made the discovery. The house has been empty for over a year after a pensioner who resided onsite went in to a nursing home.

The services of the State Pathologist’s office has been requested. The City Coroner has also been notified and an inquest will be held in due course.

A postmortem will take place at Cork University Hospital today which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Locals indicate that individuals have been squatting and drinking in the grounds of the derelict house in recent times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the emergency services were called. It is understood that he sustained gruesome injuries to his body. The death is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.