This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Post-mortem to be carried out on body of man found in Cork City

The man’s body was found on the grounds of an old detached property shortly after 4pm yesterday.

By Olivia Kelleher Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 9:47 AM
11 minutes ago 799 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4949322
Boreenmanna Road in Cork City.
Image: GoogleMaps
Boreenmanna Road in Cork City.
Boreenmanna Road in Cork City.
Image: GoogleMaps

A MURDER PROBE is due to be launched in Cork following the discovery of a man’s body in the grounds of a derelict house in Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city yesterday afternoon.

The body of the man remains at the scene of a house which is being preserved pending a full forensic examination. It is understood the man sustained severe injuries to his upper body.

The man’s body was found on the grounds of an old detached property known in the area as “The Castle” shortly after 4pm.

A neighbour made the discovery. The house has been empty for over a year after a pensioner who resided onsite went in to a nursing home.

The services of the State Pathologist’s office has been requested. The City Coroner has also been notified and an inquest will be held in due course.

A postmortem will take place at Cork University Hospital today which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Locals indicate that individuals have been squatting and drinking in the grounds of the derelict house in recent times. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the emergency services were called. It is understood that he sustained gruesome injuries to his body. The death is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie